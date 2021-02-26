Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.94. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%.

OMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $605.22 million, a PE ratio of 255.75 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

