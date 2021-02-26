Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:OAS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,019. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $60.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.58.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

