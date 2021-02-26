Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

NYSE:OII traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,837. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.60. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

