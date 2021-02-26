OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Trading Up 0.4%

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Several research analysts have commented on OCINF shares. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on OCI in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25.

About OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF)

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

