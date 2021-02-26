Oilex Ltd (OEX.L) (LON:OEX) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Oilex Ltd (OEX.L) (LON:OEX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), but opened at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Oilex Ltd (OEX.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 21,176,324 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.08. The firm has a market cap of £7.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Oilex Ltd (OEX.L) Company Profile (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field covering an area of 161 square kilometres located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company also holds an agreement to acquire a 100% participating interest in the Doyle-Peel licence (P2446) in the East Irish Sea.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Oilex Ltd (OEX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oilex Ltd (OEX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.