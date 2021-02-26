OKB (OKB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. OKB has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $587.58 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.92 or 0.00036231 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.31 or 0.00715746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00030166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00034799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00059746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003774 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

