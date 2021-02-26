Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $262.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Okta from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $411,407.99. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,027.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057 over the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,979,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $7.08 on Friday, reaching $263.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,378. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.81.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.