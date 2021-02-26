Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) COO Sells $473,000.00 in Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 100.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 155,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 168.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 24,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONB. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.