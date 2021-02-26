Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA decreased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 534,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

OHI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.64. 4,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,906. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $54,535 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

