Omni (OMNI) Market Cap Reaches $2.76 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Omni has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $776,616.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $4.91 or 0.00010508 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.12 or 0.00374927 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003487 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,165 coins and its circulating supply is 562,849 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

