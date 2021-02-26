ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,929 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.25% of ONEOK worth $42,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.