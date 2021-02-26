OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in OneSpan by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,674,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,061,000 after buying an additional 624,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in OneSpan by 211.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 747,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,666,000 after purchasing an additional 507,575 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in OneSpan by 47.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,210,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 387,039 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,886,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $9,198,161.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.47 million, a PE ratio of 602.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

