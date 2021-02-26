OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of OneWater Marine worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 785,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth approximately $10,793,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth approximately $5,635,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 270.5% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $38.71.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $214.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,224 shares of company stock valued at $5,571,226 over the last quarter.

ONEW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

