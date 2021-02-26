Oppenheimer Weighs in on Qualtrics International Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Qualtrics International in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.