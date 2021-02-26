Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 25,735 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $46,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $192.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average is $59.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.