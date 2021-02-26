Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ORC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. 1,818,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.74 million, a PE ratio of 191.00 and a beta of 1.36. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

