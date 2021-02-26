Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2,068.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cable One by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cable One by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,957.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,037.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,959.78. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,930.00.

In other Cable One news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total value of $70,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

