Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 161.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,407,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 312,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $29,811,822.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,910 shares in the company, valued at $10,115,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dan Fougere sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $15,436,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 482,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,668,894.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,394,419 shares of company stock valued at $240,080,003. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,165.61 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.62 and a 200 day moving average of $97.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.