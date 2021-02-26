Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 337 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,341,649,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,111,000 after buying an additional 409,339 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after buying an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,563,000 after purchasing an additional 499,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 422,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,472 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,514. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRL. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

NYSE:CRL opened at $280.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.47. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $303.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

