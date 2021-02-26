O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,570 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $445.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $496.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

