Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Shares of OEC opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.76. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. Analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth $37,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth $130,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

