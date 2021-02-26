Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $17.49 on Monday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

