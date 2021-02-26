OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives $54.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

KIDS traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.62. 387,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,033. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $368,772.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $173,212.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,322.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,735 shares of company stock worth $1,325,978. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 585.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

