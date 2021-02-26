Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $125.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OSK. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average of $83.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.