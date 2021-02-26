Oshkosh’s (OSK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day moving average is $83.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 766.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

