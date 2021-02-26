Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSE OR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,025. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

