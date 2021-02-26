Osisko Gold Royalties Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 3,318 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 672% compared to the average volume of 430 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,897,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,583,000 after acquiring an additional 840,040 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 198.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,222,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792,286 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at $8,428,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OR traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 104,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,965. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

