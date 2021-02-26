Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) COO Terry Dagnon Sells 15,900 Shares

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) COO Terry Dagnon sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $33,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,127,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,221.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Terry Dagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Terry Dagnon sold 63,700 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $162,435.00.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $369.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.46. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 52,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

