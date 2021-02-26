Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $91.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSTK. Wedbush lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.17.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $67.54. 19,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,806. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 334.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,247 shares in the company, valued at $500,187.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $3,265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,113 shares of company stock worth $7,210,560 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 34.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 55.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,862 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 47.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 15.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,027,000 after purchasing an additional 113,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

