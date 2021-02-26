Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Barclays

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.57.

Shares of OC stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $80.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $87.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average is $73.98.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after buying an additional 1,131,518 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 24.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,382,000 after purchasing an additional 829,558 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Owens Corning by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

