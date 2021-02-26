Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. Owens & Minor updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.50 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.00 to $3.50 EPS.

OMI stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 22,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,086. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.35.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

