Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Barclays

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.35.

Shares of OMI stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 18,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,086. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 736.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 22.4% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at about $5,511,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

