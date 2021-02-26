Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) Shares Down 3%

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.90 and last traded at $34.90. 3,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 7,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.94% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.