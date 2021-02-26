Pacific Bay Minerals (CVE:PBM) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PBM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.15, but opened at C$0.12. Pacific Bay Minerals shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 3,580 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.09, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.00.

About Pacific Bay Minerals (CVE:PBM)

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, bismuth, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Haskins-Reed property located in the Cassiar Mining District of North Central British Columbia; the Weaver Lake property situated in the New Westminster Mining Division of British Columbia; and the Wheaton Creek property located in the Stikine Mining Division of British Columbia.

