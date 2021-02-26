Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Announces $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

Packaging Co. of America has increased its dividend payment by 33.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PKG opened at $133.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $148.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

