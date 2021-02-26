PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,769 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.34% of PacWest Bancorp worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. Equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

