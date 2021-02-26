Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Trading Up 8.1%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) shares were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 4,844,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 8,774,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PTN shares. TheStreet lowered Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $179.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 774,329 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 32.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,519,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 611,366 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 96,653 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 149.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 146,667 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

