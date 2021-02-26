Panda Yield Trading Down 61.5% This Week (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for about $6.58 or 0.00013867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Panda Yield has a market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 61.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Panda Yield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00053570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $334.07 or 0.00703647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00029941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00034073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00040108 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 662,103 coins and its circulating supply is 661,753 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Panda Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.