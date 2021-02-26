Papa John’s International, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PZZA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.21. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $110.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 519.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

