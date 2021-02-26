Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Shares of PARR opened at $18.13 on Monday. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 487,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

