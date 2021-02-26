Par Pacific Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,006 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,032% compared to the typical volume of 354 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PARR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,974,000 after acquiring an additional 632,790 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 487,981 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,737,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 82,009 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARR opened at $18.13 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

