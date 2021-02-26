Paramount Resources (POU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

POU traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,702. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.67.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$129,000.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

