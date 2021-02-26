ParkinGo Price Down 27.9% Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $759,084.28 and $990.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

