Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.69

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.69 and last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 242721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$319.14 million and a P/E ratio of -42.43.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

