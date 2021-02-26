Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Adobe by 2,160.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $488,584,000 after purchasing an additional 412,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $460.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $477.91 and a 200 day moving average of $481.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.