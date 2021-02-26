Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

MDT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average is $110.46. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $158.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.