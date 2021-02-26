Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.63. The stock had a trading volume of 51,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.70. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

