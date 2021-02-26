Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

PSN stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $43.37.

Get Parsons alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.