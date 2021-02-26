Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

TSE:PSI traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.28. 66,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,049. The stock has a market capitalization of C$771.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Pason Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$4.74 and a one year high of C$13.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.93.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$79,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$333,900.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

