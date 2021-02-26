Patria Investments Ltd’s (NYSE:PAX) Quiet Period Set To End on March 3rd

Patria Investments’ (NYSE:PAX) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 3rd. Patria Investments had issued 30,098,824 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $511,680,008 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAX shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

PAX stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Patria Investments has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.